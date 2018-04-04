Even Rihanna Has a Favorite Reality TV Show She Fangirls Over

Although Rihanna, queen of the clapback and also of our hearts, is an internationally recognized music, fashion, and beauty icon, it appears that even she’s not immune to indulging in a satisfying reality tv binge like us mere mortals.

The bad gal took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share her affinity for Vanderpump Rules, the notorious spin-off show of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In her post, Rihanna shared a video of herself laughing while watching a clip of cast member Tom Schwartz describing to wife Katie Maloney an eventful night that was “a blur” of “tequila shots — lots of tequila shots.”

Although Schwartz couldn’t quite recall what happened after the tequila shots, Rihanna seemed to enjoy the whole ordeal immensely, captioning the video, “easily the best clip on tv…whoever edited this…we’re besties in my head.”

Rihanna’s appreciation for Vanderpump Rules wasn’t lost on cast member Lala Kent, who reposted Rihanna’s video with delight.

Fellow celebrity reality tv superfan Chrissy Teigen also seemed to be tickled that Rihanna was so deeply invested in the show, going so far as to tweet at Maloney that Rihanna had shared the clip.

Ah, celebs, they’re just like us.