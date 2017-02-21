MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Milly, a 13-week-old kitten looks through the glass of her pen as she waits to be re-homed at The Society for Abandoned Animals Sanctuary in Sale, Manchester, which is facing an urgent cash crisis and possible closure on July 27, 2010 in Manchester, England. The Society for Abandoned Animals exists entirely on public support and unless it can raise GBP 50,000 in the next couple of months it will have to close down. The registered charity started in 1967 and in the last five years alone the charity has rescued and found homes for more than 1,000 cats, 290 rabbits and 262 dogs. The rescue centre is one of the many who are suffering a downfall in donations due to the economic recession. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

'Keeping Up With the Kattarshians' Is the Cat Reality TV Show You Never Knew You Needed

Move over Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner/Disick/West gang . There's a new reality show in town and its adorable quotient rivals that of even North and Saint West .

Iceland's newest reality tv show is set to be a charm you, thanks to its furry and cuddly stars: the tiny, achingly cute kittens who make up the cast of Keeping Up With the Kattarshians, a show created in partnership with the Icelandic Cat Protection Society that's available to stream online from Icelandic broadcaster Nutiminn.

The kittens (Guðni, Ronja, Bríet, and Stubbur, respectively) of KUWTK all came from a local animal rescue shelter before they moved into a fully furnished "cat" house, where they eat, play, live, and sleep, Big Brother-style. Multiple hidden cameras provide a continuous live-stream of these felines' antics — viewers can peep the kittens sleeping in mini bunk beds, sitting in little pod chairs, or snacking in their spacious kitchen.

According to an interview with Vice' s Broadly , show producer Inga Lind Karlsdóttir said that the show has created the highest-ever traffic to Nutiminn's website and has already been credited with raising the profile of animal adoption in Iceland. In fact, the four original kittens have already been adopted and will be leaving the house soon to make room for four more kittens.

Watch a riveting episode of Keeping Up With Kattarshians below or stream the show live here .