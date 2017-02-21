National ZooThe National Zoo's Giant Panda, Bao Bao, Has Left for China
Bao Bao, the beloved 3-year-old panda at the National Zoo, enjoys a final morning in her bamboo-filled habitat before her one-way flight to China to join a panda breeding program, on Feb. 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
fashionHere's Why These Desirable Fashion Subway Cards Are Selling on Ebay for $100
Philadelphia Transit-Contract
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Can't Stop Talking About the Election
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
WinnersThe Mistake We Make When We Think About Donald Trump
Brady & Trump Play Golf
Animal Sanctuary Needs ?200,000 To Avoid Closure
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Milly, a 13-week-old kitten looks through the glass of her pen as she waits to be re-homed at The Society for Abandoned Animals Sanctuary in Sale, Manchester, which is facing an urgent cash crisis and possible closure on July 27, 2010 in Manchester, England. The Society for Abandoned Animals exists entirely on public support and unless it can raise GBP 50,000 in the next couple of months it will have to close down. The registered charity started in 1967 and in the last five years alone the charity has rescued and found homes for more than 1,000 cats, 290 rabbits and 262 dogs. The rescue centre is one of the many who are suffering a downfall in donations due to the economic recession. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Christopher Furlong — Getty Images
Entertainment

'Keeping Up With the Kattarshians' Is the Cat Reality TV Show You Never Knew You Needed

Cady Lang
Feb 21, 2017

Move over Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner/Disick/West gang. There's a new reality show in town and its adorable quotient rivals that of even North and Saint West.

Iceland's newest reality tv show is set to be a charm you, thanks to its furry and cuddly stars: the tiny, achingly cute kittens who make up the cast of Keeping Up With the Kattarshians, a show created in partnership with the Icelandic Cat Protection Society that's available to stream online from Icelandic broadcaster Nutiminn.

The kittens (Guðni, Ronja, Bríet, and Stubbur, respectively) of KUWTK all came from a local animal rescue shelter before they moved into a fully furnished "cat" house, where they eat, play, live, and sleep, Big Brother-style. Multiple hidden cameras provide a continuous live-stream of these felines' antics — viewers can peep the kittens sleeping in mini bunk beds, sitting in little pod chairs, or snacking in their spacious kitchen.

According to an interview with Vice's Broadly, show producer Inga Lind Karlsdóttir said that the show has created the highest-ever traffic to Nutiminn's website and has already been credited with raising the profile of animal adoption in Iceland. In fact, the four original kittens have already been adopted and will be leaving the house soon to make room for four more kittens.

Watch a riveting episode of Keeping Up With Kattarshians below or stream the show live here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME