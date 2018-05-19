Meghan Markle opted for simple, pretty makeup for the Royal Wedding, choosing to accentuate her natural beauty and innate sense of elegance for her big day.

Markle, who tied the knot with Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on on Saturday, May 19, went for a beauty look that was refreshingly low-maintenance. Aided by makeup artist and long-time friend Daniel Martin, Markle embraced her glowing complexion and natural freckles with minimal facial makeup, focusing instead on softly highlighting features like her strong brows, lush lashes and rosy cheeks. For her mouth, Markle opted for a nude, natural lip color with a hint of sheen.

Markle’s easy, polished beauty look for the Royal Wedding complemented her sleek Givenchy wedding dress to full effect and paired well with her elegant hairstyle, but it’s arguable that the most beautiful part of her attire for the big day was the beaming smile she had all day.