There's a Good Chance Game of Thrones Fans Will Never See This Character Again

Although Lord Edmure Tully hasn’t been seen on Game of Thrones since Jaime Lannister used him a pawn to conquer Riverrun, it seemed as though fans may still learn his fate in the show’s final season. However, according to Tobias Menzies—who played Catelyn Stark’s doltish younger brother—the chances of Edmure returning aren’t looking too good.

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Menzies was asked whether his character is still spending his days locked away in the Frey’s dungeon since Arya Stark used her face-swapping skills to massacre the entire Frey family. “The honest answer is, I have no idea,” he replied. “He’s obviously somewhere in a prison, he’s still around alive somewhere. They’re pretty stingy with their information and I’ve not heard anything from them.”

There’s always the chance that Menzies is giving fans the ol’ Kit Harington run-around. However, considering the rest of the cast has been filming season eight for quite some time, if he is telling the truth, that’s probably a wrap on Edmure.

But not to worry, Menzies is still going to be gracing our television screens: Netflix announced Wednesday that the 44-year-old actor is set to take over the role of Prince Phillip from Matt Smith in season three of The Crown.