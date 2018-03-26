After finally making it back to King’s Landing in Game of Thrones‘ season three finale, Jaime Lannister was given a makeover to match the emotional transformation he had undergone during his time on the road with Brienne of Tarth.

Season four Jaime was clean shaven with short hair, a new look that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau—who plays the Kingslayer—says was meant to signal a “big change in the character.”

“He was due a haircut,” he recently told ShortList. “Especially after spending two seasons dragged through the mud.”

Now, with just one season left to go in the Thrones saga, Jaime is apparently headed in the reverse direction—facially speaking, that is. Having left both his sister, Queen Cersei Lannister, and the Red Keep behind to ride north in the season seven finale, it seems as though Jaime is set to get back into full wilderness mode.

“I’m shooting the last season of Thrones,” Coster-Waldau said of the switch-up. “Generally speaking, I’m not crazy-hairy, but I have a full beard. Call me Hairy Styles.”