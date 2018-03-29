If binge-watching Netflix shows all day long sounds like your dream job, then look no further than this job posting for the streaming company that seeks someone an “editorial analyst” to “watch, research, rate, tag, annotate and write analysis for movie and TV content” for their Netflix Originals catalogue.

In other words, Netflix needs someone to watch hours and hours of TV and movies for them to help categorize the content into genres, an enviable career for anybody who’s fallen into the deep hole of Netflix’s endless offerings in their free time.

According to the qualifications requirement for the job, the ideal candidate will be “passionate about movies and TV with a deep knowledge of the entertainment industry” and should be able to live and work in Los Angeles. Read more about this dream position, here.