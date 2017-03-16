Netflix has a large slate of original shows coming to the streaming service in 2017. Release dates for every single program have yet to be revealed, but returning classics like House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black and newcomers such as Anne and Girlboss will soon be on your screens along with a host of other series.
Last year, Netflix announced it will spend $6 billion in 2017 on content, and the number of hours of original programming is expected to grow from 600 to 1,000. In March alone, more than 10 original programs are hitting Netflix, including 13 Reasons Why and Julie's Greenroom. Shows like Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, The Crown and Lady Dynamite are expected to return to the streaming service in 2017, although dates have not been specified.
Here are the original shows coming to Netflix this year.
March
Love (March 10): The second season follows Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) as she navigates her relationship with Gus (Paul Rust) and deals with her addiction to sex and love.
Julie's Greenroom (March 17): Sure, this series is technically for children. But learning about the performing arts from Julie Andrews feels like a timeless activity. Stars like Alec Baldwin, Idina Menzel and Ellie Kemper will join Andrews to teach the 'greenies' about music, theater and art.
Marvel's Iron Fist (March 17): Joining the ranks of Netflix's Marvel shows, Iron Fist presents the martial arts-trained Daniel Rand, who seeks to avenge the death of his parents. The show has stirred controversy with accusations of whitewashing from critics and fans.
Samurai Gourmet (March 17): The Japanese live-action series is based on the essay and manga by Masayuki Kusumi in which Takeshi Kasumi discovers his inner samurai and a love for food.
Grace and Frankie (March 24): Two seasons after their husbands announced they were in love with each other, Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) are moving on and trying to get their sex toy business for older women off the ground.
Ingobernable (March 24): Emilia Urquiza, played by Kate del Castillo, is the ambitious first lady of Mexico in this political drama.
13 Reasons Why (March 31): Based on Jay Asher's young adult novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why follows Clay Jensen, a high schooler who returns home to find a box containing tapes recorded by his classmate and crush Hannah Baker, who killed herself weeks earlier. In the tapes, Hannah reveals there are 13 reasons why she chose to end her life—and Clay may be one of them.
April
The Get Down (April 7): The second half of the first season of Baz Luhrmann's music-centric series about the 1970s art scene in the South Bronx returns to Netflix.
Bill Nye Saves the World (April 21): Science entertainer/educator Bill Nye's new show focuses on a specific topic or concept in each episode. Featuring correspondents like Karlie Kloss and special guests like Zach Braff, Nye explores subjects such as global warming, GMOs, alternative medicine and advances in technology.
Girlboss (April 21): Inspired by the autobiography of Nasty Gal's Sophia Amoruso, Girlboss is about a woman attempting to fulfill her passion for selling vintage clothes.
Dear White People (April 28): Set in a mostly-white Ivy League school and picking up where the 2014 film of the same name left off, this series satirizes the notion of a "post-racial" society.
May
Sense8 (May 5): Season 2 opens with the Sensates on the run from Whispers (Terrence Mann) as they try to connect with each other—all while keeping the group safe.
Anne (May 12): Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic Anne of Green Gables series, Netflix presents another version of Anne Shirley, a plucky young orphan who transforms the lives of everyone in a small Canadian town.
Master of None (May 12): Aziz Ansari's Dev is back in New York after traveling abroad for awhile.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (May 19): In the third season, the unflappable Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) continues to attempt to reclaim her life after being freed from fifteen years of captivity.
House of Cards (May 30): In the fifth season of what has become one of Netflix's most popular original shows, Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright are back for dark political mind games in the nation's highest office.
June
Orange Is The New Black (June 9): Season 4 ended on a bleak and violent note at Litchfield Penitentiary. The fifth season—set over the course of three days—will pick up on the deep divisions in the prison after the shocking death of a fan-favorite character.
GLOW (June 23): Alison Brie plays an unemployed actress who ends up training for and auditioning to star in the first-ever women's wrestling TV show.
October
Stranger Things (Oct. 31): Things are turning upside down on the second season of Stranger Things—just in time for Halloween.
Mindhunter (October 2017): Based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, the 1979-set series focuses on two FBI agents who speak with serial killers to solve cases. David Fincher and Charlize Theron have both signed on as executive producers.
TBA
Netflix has not yet announced official release dates for some returning series, although it has renewed several shows. Popular programs like Lady Dynamite, The Crown, The OA, Bojack Horseman, Narcos and Wet Hot American Summer will return to the streaming service for at least another season each.
Upcoming shows such as Marvel's The Punisher and The Defenders will also reportedly debut this year.