Listen to The Weeknd's Newest Album My Dear Meloncholy
Singer Abel Tesfaye, known by his stage name The Weeknd, performs on Nov. 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.
Scott Legato—Getty Images
By Laignee Barron
2:04 AM EDT

R&B sensation The Weeknd has released a surprise, six-track album, My Dear Melancholy.

The new album comes 18 months after the Grammy-winning effort Starboy, which featured Daft Punk and Lana Del Rey, and shot The Weeknd, also known as Canadian singer-songwriter Abel Tesfaye, to mainstream fame.

Earlier this year, Tesfaye teamed up with Kendrick Lamar to create the Black Panther soundtrack single “Pray for Me.” Next month, the rising star will be headlining at Coachella.

The Weeknd released My Dear Melancholy almost immediately after cryptically hinting at his latest, full-length project on Instagram Thursday night.

My Dear Melancholy, tracklist:
01. Call Out My Name (prod. Frank Dukes)
02. Try Me (prod. Mike WiLL Made-It, Marz, Frank Dukes & Daheala)
03. Wasted Times (prod. (Frank Dukes; co-produced by Skrillex)
04. I Was Never There (prod. Gesaffelstein & Frank Dukes)
05. Hurt You (prod. Gesaffelstein, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo; co-produced by Cirkut)
06. Privilege (prod. Frank Dukes & Daheala)

Stream it below via YouTube.

