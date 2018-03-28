Dunkin’ Donuts has rolled out a pair of branded sneakers just in time for the Boston Marathon so coffee fans can literally run on Dunkin.

The beloved coffee and donut chain is the inspiration behind Massachusetts-based shoe brand Saucony’s annual limited edition design for the Boston Marathon. The running shoes feature Dunkin’s famous color scheme of pink and orange, as well as sprinkles and a pink frosted donut design on the heels. Inside the shoe, the soles have images of both a hot and an iced coffee and the tongues of each pair prominently feature Dunkin’s DD logo. And lest anyone be confused about what these shoes pay homage to, Saucony has included text that reads “Boston” on the side of the shoe and a reflective strip on the back of the shoe that adroitly reminds wearers and observers alike, that “America runs on Dunkin.”

The shoes, which are available for pre-order on Saucony’s website, retail for $110. See the shoe below.