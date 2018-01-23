The 2018 Oscar nominations are in, but surprisingly, it wasn’t only the nominees that captured the attention of viewers this morning. Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish blessed us all by presenting the nominees alongside fellow presenter Andy Serkis, effectively stealing the show (and hearts) with her irrepressible commentary throughout the ceremony.

From deciding based on the nominations that seeing Dunkirk was probably a good idea (“I gotta see this Dunkirk. It seems like a lot of people like it”) to charmingly mispronouncing Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya’s name (“He know his name,”) Haddish was non-stop fun during a usually pretty snooze-worthy presentation.

While the nominees will have to wait until March 4 to find out whether or not they are winners, the clear winner today was Haddish, something the Internet emphatically sounded off on on social media, with many calling for Haddish to get an award just for presenting the nominations or for this to be her bid for hosting the ceremony next year.

Watch Haddish present all the nominations in full below.