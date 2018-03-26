While Facebook weathers backlash surrounding the Cambridge Analytica scandal and a #DeleteFacebook campaign, it also earned a sly diss from tech satire series Silicon Valley, which hid a pointed Easter egg about the social media giant in the opening credits of it season 5 premiere.

As the show begins, the Facebook logo appears on the screen, but flips from English to Cyrillic, a dig at Facebook’s widespread Russia-linked ads during the 2016 presidential election. While the Cyrillic letters don’t actually spell Facebook, the sequence bears a striking similarity to the English spelling of Facebook.

See the Facebook logo flip in the clip below.