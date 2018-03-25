Time and Blumhouse Television to Produce Two Documentaries

NEW YORK AND LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2018 – TIME and indie studio Blumhouse Television have entered into a deal to produce a series of two documentaries about the history and impact of gun violence in schools and the recent student-led movement to implement change.

“Blumhouse Television has developed an enviable track record producing unscripted programming, and the combination of great storytelling and unparalleled perspective from both Blumhouse and TIME will result in the most captivating documentaries about this very important moment shaping our world,” said Ian Orefice, head of video, Meredith Corporation.

The first project currently in production, The Walkout, takes an immersive look at the student activism that emerged following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting. Told from the point of view of students, The Walkout combines the work of student filmmakers with professional documentary crews following student activists from around the country at the earliest stages of this growing movement. “The Walkout” will follow this movement leading up to the April 20, 2018 high school walkout.

The second documentary, Enough, continues the “never again” tone of The Walkout, and takes a deep dive into the last 20 years of mass shootings in America, looking at the complicated history of gun control legislation, the ongoing trauma of survivors and victims’ families, and the work being done to prevent further tragedy. Enough is planned to air around the twentieth anniversary of the Columbine tragedy in April 2019.

“We are excited to work with Blumhouse to translate TIME’s vast archive and leading news reporting into timely programming, and to capture historical moments that continue to reverberate,” said Edward Felsenthal, Editor in Chief of Time. “The Walkout and Enough are especially exciting projects, reflecting our commitment to telling the story of this powerful student movement.”

“With access to TIME’s archives as well as its current, active journalism, we have the ability to tell relevant stories about the topics that keep us up at night, whether from the past or present as these two projects so aptly demonstrate,” said Marci Wiseman, co-president, Blumhouse Television.

“While the events may be familiar to the audience, the perspective and our storytelling lens won’t be,” added Jeremy Gold, co-president Blumhouse Television.

Executive producers for Blumhouse Television are Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold and Mary Lisio, and for TIME are Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Lance Nichols and Edward Felsenthal.

# # #

About Blumhouse Television:

Blumhouse Television has earned critical acclaim and numerous honors for its dark, edgy fare including Emmy awards for its productions of HBO’s “The Normal Heart” and “The Jinx,” as well as the prestigious Peabody award for “The Jinx” and the documentary “How to Dance in Ohio.” “This is Home” garnered the World Cinema Documentary Competition’s Audience Award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Blumhouse Television launched as an independent studio in 2017 with funding from ITV. Projects currently in production include “Sharp Objects,” a limited series from Marti Noxon and Gillian Flynn for HBO based on Flynn’s best-selling novel of the same name, starring Amy Adams and directed by Jean-Marc Valle; “The Purge,” from writer/director/producer James DeMonaco based on the popular film franchise of the same name for USA/Syfy; “Sacred Lies,” a ten episode series with Raelle Tucker and Scott Winant producing for Facebook Watch; a first-of-its-kind 12 episode monthly horror anthology series for Hulu; a reboot of “Tremors”, headlined by original star Kevin Bacon, and “Run For Your Life,” a supernatural race on the final night of Dia de los Muertos, both of which have a pilot order from USA/Syfy; and “Secure and Hold,” a limited series for Showtime based on journalist Gabriel Sherman’s reporting on former Fox News chief, Roger Ailes, with Tom McCarthy writing and executive producing. Blumhouse Television is the latest venture from Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions, which is widely-recognized for its pioneering model of producing high-quality micro-budget films including “The Purge” franchise, “Whiplash”, and “Get Out.”

About Meredith Corporation:

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith’s National Media Group reaches 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty and fashion. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com, as well as innovative business-to-business marketing solutions provided by Meredith Xcelerated Marketing.

Meredith’s Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith’s portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation’s Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith’s stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations.