Here Are Some of the Best Signs From March For Our Lives
Demonstrators protest at the March for our Lives demonstration on March 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. The protest in Berlin was intended to show solidarity with demonstrations across the U.S. demanding stricter gun control legislation in the country. The event was initiated by surviving students from the shooting massacre the previous month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed and 17 more were wounded.
Photo by Adam Berry—Getty Images
By Lisa Marie Segarra
2:51 PM EDT

Many of the hundreds of thousands who attended March For Our Lives protests around the country came armed – not with weapons but with signs to protest gun violence.

Over 800 March For Our Lives events took place in response to the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. Up to 500,000 were expected in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of thousands more at marches in New York, Parkland, and around the world.

Parkland shooting survivors also spoke at the March For Our Lives rally in D.C. including David Hogg and Cameron Kasky.

“We will not stop until every man, every woman, every child and every American can live without fear of gun violence,” Hogg said at the event.

Here’s a look at some of the best signs from March For Our Lives events around the country:

