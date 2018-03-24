Many of the hundreds of thousands who attended March For Our Lives protests around the country came armed – not with weapons but with signs to protest gun violence.

Over 800 March For Our Lives events took place in response to the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. Up to 500,000 were expected in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of thousands more at marches in New York, Parkland, and around the world.

Parkland shooting survivors also spoke at the March For Our Lives rally in D.C. including David Hogg and Cameron Kasky.

“We will not stop until every man, every woman, every child and every American can live without fear of gun violence,” Hogg said at the event.

Here’s a look at some of the best signs from March For Our Lives events around the country: