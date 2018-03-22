Your Complete Guide to March for Our Lives Rallies From New York to L.A.

From coast to coast, throngs of teenagers will be joined by celebrities, teachers, parents and everyday Americans this Sunday to march for their lives.

They’ll be taking part in a nationwide demonstration — called March for Our Lives — organized by the student survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were shot and killed by a former student on Valentine’s Day. More than 500,000 people — in major cities like New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland — are expected to march in solidarity with the Florida shooting survivors to advocate for gun control and school safety.

Following the shooting — now the deadliest high school shooting in the country — the students from Parkland, along with students around the country, have been taking action: Visiting statehouses to demand legislative action, staging walkouts, and organizing marches. More specifically, a group of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been organizing March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., and satellite marches have popped up around the world. (The March for Our Lives website has a search feature to find an event location.)

Here’s everything we know about seven satellite March for Our Lives protests planned across the U.S., including meet-up locations, timing and who is expected to speak:

March for Our Lives Washington, D.C.

Time: 12 p.m. E.T.

Meeting spot: Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 12th street NW. There are pedestrian entrances at Pennsylvania Avenue and 12th Street, NW, Constitution Avenue and 7th Street, NW, and Indiana Avenue and 7th Street, NW. A map of the route can be found on the March for Our Lives website.

Speakers and performers: There are more than half a dozen singers set to perform at the March for Our Lives protest in D.C. including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt (who also dedicated this month’s Hamildrop to create an anthem for the marchers), Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato, Vic Mensa, Ariana Grande, Common and Andra Day.

The D.C. march is the main protest planned by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — and they set up a website and app that will include up-to-date information on March 24 for those looking to join them.

March for Our Lives New York City

Time: 10 a.m. E.T.

Meeting spot: Central Park West, West 72nd Street, Manhattan, New York, 10023

Speakers and performers: The New York City event states that the “program will feature survivors of gun violence, activists, and musical performances.”

For security purposes, organizers in New York City are asking participants not to bring large bags or signs that include metal or wood, and plastic bags must be transparent.

March for Our Lives Los Angeles

Time: 9 a.m. P.T.

Meeting spot: 603 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles, California, 90013

Speakers and performers: A slew of celebrities will be speaking at the Los Angeles march in addition to student speakers and performers. Amy Schumer, Yara Shahidi, Connie Britton, Olivia Wilde, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rebecca Mieliwocki, the 2012 National & California Teacher of the Year are all set to speak or perform at March for Our Lives LA .

March for Our Lives San Francisco

Time: 1 p.m. P.T.

Meeting spot: San Francisco Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St., San Francisco, California, 94105

Speakers and performers: The event, organized by Shoshana Ungerleider, will put students front and center. “Every adult onstage is there to introduce a student,” Ungerleider told the San Francisco Chronicle. Speakers include students, a Columbine High School shooting survivor, and the father of a student killed during the Isla Vista massacre at University of California, Santa Barbara.

Other marches in the area can be found at the March for Our Lives website.

March for Our Lives Seattle

Time: 10 a.m. P.T. There will be sign making before the event, if you want to get there early.

Meeting spot: Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave., Seattle, Washington, 98122. The route will be from Cal Anderson to International Fountain, Seattle Center.

Speakers and performers: Speakers will include: U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, musician Brandi Carlile, Gregory Pleasant from Youth 4 Peace, and two March for Our Lives student founders and organizers Rhiannon Rasaretnam and Emilia Allard.

More information about this march can be found at the March for Our Lives Seattle website or Facebook page. Students are encouraged to bring materials needed to register to vote.

March for Our Lives Chicago

Time: 11 a.m. C.T.

Meeting spot: Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St., Chicago, Illinois, 60606

Speakers and performers: It’s unclear who will be speaking at the Chicago event. Event details are being posted on March for Our Lives Chicago’s Facebook page.

March for Our Lives Boston

Time: 11 a.m. E.T. Folks will start gathering before the march at 9 a.m. E.T.

Meeting spot: Madison Vocational High School, 75 Malcom X Boulevard, Roxbury, Massachusetts, 02120

Speakers and performers: The March for Our Lives Boston website has a 14-page resource booklet for those interested in the event. There is currently no information on who will be speaking at the Boston rally.

March for Our Lives Portland

Time: 10 a.m. P.T.

Meeting spot: North Park Blocks, Portland, Oregon, 97204

Speakers and performer: There will be student speakers along with a performance by Portugal. The Man.