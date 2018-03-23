Meghan Markle Just Breathed New Life Into Speculation About Her Own Royal Baby Plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married in less than two months, but that doesn’t mean Markle isn’t already thinking about another blessed occasion: royal babies.

During the dynamic duo’s first official visit to Ireland, Prince Harry and Markle stopped by Catalyst Inc. for a meet and greet with local business owners. One of them was Shnuggle, a company that sells baby products for bath time and sleep time.

And Markle said something pretty major when she gestured toward the various wares. “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing,” she said, according People.

As the world waits for Kate Middleton to give birth some time in April, Markle’s “at some point” remark is all the proof royal fans need to know she’s actively thinking about family. That means there could be more royal children for the world to fall in love with on the days when Prince George doesn’t make an endlessly amusing face.

The couple eyed a Moses basket, a bath, and a baby mat that caught the eye of the world famous ginger, Prince Harry.

“They seemed very engaged with the products. Harry was particularly interested in the bath. I wonder if he has witnessed bath time with his nephew or niece,” Shnuggle founder Sinead Murphy said, according to People.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19. But it’s only a matter of time before people start betting on another potential announcement from Kensington Palace.