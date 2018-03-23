Meghan Markle's Latest Look Is Brought to You By a Spice Girl

By Raisa Bruner
11:53 AM EDT

In their first official visit to Ireland together, engaged couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made quite an impression after touching down in Belfast. Their trip to the U.K. territory included a visit to one of Harry’s own charitable projects, a program called “Amazing the Space” that encourages young people to “become ambassadors for peace within their communities,” as Kensington Palace puts it.

It’s a noble cause — but of course we can’t help but pay attention to Markle’s flawless fashion choice for the day as well. She may have chosen a simple skirt and jacket with a cozy sweater, but it turns out that the cream-colored sweater is by none other than designer and previous Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

The former Posh Spice is a favorite of the royal family: she was the only one of her girl group to get invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding back in 2011. Some speculate that the singer-turned-designer will also be receiving an invitation to Harry and Meghan’s big day, although nothing has been confirmed. In any case, by taking a page out of Posh’s design book, Markle kept cozy in the cool Irish spring — and provided a neutral palette for bouquets of gifted flowers to pop against while chatting with crowds before she and Harry stopped by a local historic saloon. Looks like she’s learning these royal photo op ropes quite rapidly.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE