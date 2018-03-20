Shooting Reported At Maryland High School, Authorities Say

A shooting has been reported at a high school in Maryland, authorities said Tuesday morning, but the incident has been contained.

A representative from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office told TIME that deputies have received reports of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. The sheriff’s office did not provide further details when asked if any students had been shot or what the call specifically detailed.

“There has been an incident at Great Mills High School,” the Sherriff’s office wrote on Twitter. “Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School.”

The St. Mary’s County Public School system said on its homepage that there had been a shooting at the school, and that the school was on lock down, but the incident had been contained.

Eyewitnesses and students began posting firsthand accounts on Twitter Tuesday morning. “There was a loud sound and everyone started screaming and running,” one Twitter user, Mollie Davis, who identified herself as a student told a reporter on Twitter.

The school is about 70 miles south of Washington, D.C.