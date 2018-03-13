TIME's 'Life After Addiction' Wins ASME Video Category

TIME has won the American Society of Magazine Editors Video category for its Life After Addiction video.

The video, produced by Aja Harris and Paul Moakley in collaboration with Mic, chronicles the aftermath of a couple’s life after footage of their overdose went viral.

“This story had particular resonance for me, because it’s set in Memphis, my hometown. Of course, that’s what’s so haunting, and so unacceptable, about the opioid crisis. It’s set in all of our hometowns,” TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said during the Ellie Awards, where ASME honors were announced on Tuesday, March 13. “It is the equivalent, as measured by death toll, of a 9/11 every three weeks. But I think the story also had resonance because it shows that there is hope. What you don’t see in the clip is that Ron Hiers’ estranged daughter was one of the millions of people who saw that video, and helped set Ron and Carla on a path toward sobriety which has now lasted more than a year.”

TIME was also a finalist at the Ellies in the Feature Photography category for James Nachtwey’s Death Reigns in the Streets of Duterte’s Philippines, the Digital Innovation category for Finding Home: 3 Babies, 3 Families, 1 year and the Social Media category for overall excellence.