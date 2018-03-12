Tickets to see Beyoncé own the Coachella 2018 stage sold out just three hours after they went on sale in January. But not to worry, the Queen is now giving her fans plenty of other opportunities to catch a performance this year.

Bey took to Instagram on Monday to announce her and husband Jay-Z’s long-awaited “On the Run II” tour, sharing three posts that teased the couple’s live comeback. The black-and-white OTR 2 previews include two photos—one of Beyoncé standing up behind Jay on a motorcycle and one of an abandoned car with the license plate “J+B”—as well as a video montage featuring the pair on stage. The words, “This is not real life,” cryptically flash across the screen near the beginning of the clip.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 6, with a show in Cardiff, U.K., the tour will stop in 15 cities across the U.K. and Europe and 21 cities in North America. The final concert will be on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Vancouver, B.C.

On the Run II tour dates ticket pre-sale goes live on Wednesday, March 14, at 9 a.m. in North America and 10 a.m. in the U.K. and Europe.