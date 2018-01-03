Beyoncé, Eminem, and the Weeknd Will Headline Coachella 2018
The Weeknd performs during his "Starboy World Tour" at Golden 1 Center on October 11, 2017 in Sacramento, California.
Tim Mosen—Getty Images
By Casey Quackenbush
11:05 PM EST

New year, new Coachella line-up.

The festival announced on Tuesday that Beyoncé, the Weeknd, and Eminem will headline the 19th annual legendary music extravaganza for two weekends in April in California.

Beyoncé is an expected headliner, as her pregnancy with twins last year prompted her to postpone her 2017 performance to this year. The Weeknd performed at Coachella in 2012, but long before his career fully took off. Grammy-winning Eminem will debut at the festival.

The desert festival, which grossed a record-breaking $114 million last year, hosts a diverse selection of artists and genres. On the R&B front, noteworthy names include SZA and Miguel. Hit rappers to perform are Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, Migos, and Cardi B.

Electronic music artists ODESZA, Kygo, and Chromeo will appear, as well rock bands HAIM, Fleetfoxes, The War on Drugs, and Portugal.

The entire line up can be found on Coachella’s website.

Created by Goldenvoice, the festival returns to its mainstay at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 13-15 to April 20-22. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 5 at noon PST.

