The Late Show isn’t known for breaking news, but that didn’t stop Stephen Colbert from going off-the-cuff on Thursday night’s episode. Colbert responded in real time to the news that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was open to talks with President Donald Trump. “Tonight we learned about an official invitation from Kim Jong Un to meet Trump,” Colbert told his audience. “It literally happened while we were doing the show.”

As his producers raced to fill him in on the details of the events, Colbert admitted, “I’m not entirely sure what I’m about to say.” There was one thing he did know, though: “Dennis Rodman is going to get the Nobel Peace Prize,” he joked.

“We don’t know all the details yet, but because North Korea is an economically-starved country, the invitation is BYO-everything,” Colbert said, before adding: “Nobody knows where this will end up, this is all so fresh.” When the two leaders do work out the details of the summit and sit down for talks, Colbert is excited to settle something once and for all: “We’ll finally figure out who has a bigger button,” Colbert said.

This was the the latest time recent news broke while Colbert was filming an episode. On Tuesday night’s episode, he give an off-the-cuff riff on the sudden departure of the White House’s chief economics adviser, Gary Cohn.