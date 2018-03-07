What Exactly Is a Nor'easter? The Powerful Storm With a Strange Name Is Currently Pummeling the East Coast

The name alone might make you shiver in your boots — but what exactly is a Nor’easter, the powerful winter storm that devastated parts of the country last week and is once again barreling through the East Coast?

Just days ago, a deadly Nor’easter — named Winter Storm Riley — killed eight people and knocked out the power for millions if Americans throughout the East Coast. And now, another Nor’easter — this one dubbed Winter Storm Quinn — is moving up the Northeast, potentially dropping up to a foot of snow on various major cities including New York City, Boston and Philadelphia.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Carl Erikson says “it’s not unusual” for two strong Nor’easters to arrive back-to-back. But what’s troubling about this latest Nor’easter is that last week’s storm weakened many tree branches in the region — and with the heavy, wet kind of snow this storm system is bringing, it’s possible even more branches will break under the pressure.

And the worst is still to come with Winter Storm Quinn on Wednesday. “It’s just starting to really gain strength now,” says Erikson.

Rain began shifting into snow — including heavy squalls that brought white-out conditions — for many parts of the East Coast Wednesday morning including southeast Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and up the 1-95 corridor to New York City. Erikson predicts this Nor’easter will bring heavy, wet snow, accumulating at about six to ten inches from Philadelphia to New York City, with harder-hit regions seeing as much as 18 inches. Gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour may be detected along the coast. Throughout the region, 50 million people from Maryland to Maine are under a winter storm watch on Wednesday, CNN reports.

Already, Winter Storm Quinn has wreaked havoc on commutes and traveler’s plans — as many schools are closed around the region, flights have been canceled, and some transit systems are running on modified schedules, the New York Times reports.

Here’s what else you need to know about this Nor’easter, including where the name comes from.

What is a Nor’easter?

A Nor’easter is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a storm featuring winds from the northeast off the Atlantic Ocean, affecting the East Coast of the United States. The storms typically develop between Georgia and New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

“As the storm comes off the coast, you get that northeast wind, kind of a like a low-pressure, counter-clockwise spin,” Erikson said.

Though the term is often linked to winter storms, snow is not a meteorological requirement for Nor’easters — as the term can also apply to rain storms. Strong winds, flooding, and choppy seas are all regular features of Nor’easters as well. And the most powerful Nor’easters typically occur from September to April, the Weather Channel reports, so there may be more to come in 2018.

While hurricanes form in the tropics, Nor’easters form farther north, in what’s known as a mid-latitude region.

Why is it called a Nor’Easter?

While many assume Nor’easter is the name is a product of some kind of Maine lobsterman accent, that’s probably not true. In their book Origins of the Specious: Myths and Misconceptions of the English Language, Patricia T. O’Conner and Stewart Kellerman write:

The word ‘nor’easter’ is a contraction of ‘northeaster,’ a blustery storm with northeasterly winds. The storm has long been associated with New England, but the term ‘nor’easter’ isn’t native to the land of clam chowdah, according to many linguists and a great many coastal New Englanders. The locals, they say, have always pronounced the word by dropping the two r’s, not the th, making it sound something like ‘nawtheastah.’

Instead, “Nor’easter” seems to come from across the Atlantic Ocean. As far back as the Elizabethan period, the English used “nor'” and “nor’east” to refer to compass points.

The Oxford English Dictionary cites the first written usage of “nor’easter” in London in 1837, in a translation of the Aristophanes play The Knights by B.D. Walsh: “Slack your sheet! A strong nor’-easter’s groaning.” The unabbreviated term “northeaster” appeared in print earlier, in the Boston Post-Boy in 1753: “Cap. Savage had a strong North-Easter some Hours before, about 8 Leagues S. W. of the Cape [Florida], in which he carried away his Boltsprit, but happily recover’d it again.”