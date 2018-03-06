While the rest of Hollywood spent Sunday night dressed to the nines at the 90th annual Academy Awards, Michael Shannon took a more low-key approach to the Oscars. The Shape of Water star opted to watch the night — during which the film that he starred in nabbed Best Picture — from the comfort of Old Town Ale House, a dive bar in Chicago.

According to a post on Twitter from the bar’s owner, Bruce Elliott, Shannon watched Guillermo del Toro accept the biggest honor of the night for The Shape of Water sans sound, just subtitles.

According to AV Club, Shannon didn’t sit out of attending the Oscars in person because of the institution; his reasoning was far more practical; he’s currently in Chicago because directed a production of Brett Neveu’s “Traitor” at A Red Orchid Theater and the play closed on Sunday night.

