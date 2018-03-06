Like people across Philadelphia, Kevin Hart was very, very happy when the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl. And like many people across the country, he was pretty drunk, too. That is part of the reason why the actor and comedian tried to get on the podium at Super Bowl LII just as the Lombardi Trophy was being presented to the Eagles.

Hart stopped by Conan on Monday and laid out the whole story, explaining how he decided to get up on the podium with his beloved Eagles, and then swing past the NFL Network, swear he wasn’t drunk, drop an F-bomb, and then walk off in the middle of the interview. “I was a little thing called, uh, intoxicated,” Hart explained.

Hart watched the game in a suite and when the Eagles took the title, he decided that he wanted—no, needed—to celebrate with the team. However, he didn’t have the proper credentials. Turns out that when you’re Kevin Hart, you can simply yell “I’m Kevin Hart!” and people will open doors for you. So that’s what he did until he reached the podium and security wasn’t falling for the act anymore. Otherwise, Hart would have definitely held the trophy. The story is almost as good, though.

Watch below.