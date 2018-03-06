The first male victim to accuse disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse is speaking publicly in an interview for the first time.

Jacob Moore, who is 18 and a freshman at the University of Michigan, said he was 16 when Nassar abused him during medical treatment for a shoulder injury, using acupuncture treatment on his pubic area, and asking a female gymnast who was there if she had ever seen a male body part.

“I wasn’t a dumb kid, I knew what medical practices were, and that one was out of the ordinary,” Moore told NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk Tuesday. “Coming out of the treatment I felt very uncomfortable.”

Moore, who has filed a lawsuit against Nassar, had detailed the allegations in a press conference on Monday, but spoke with NBC News on Tuesday.

“I hope he rots in hell,” Moore told NBC News.

Moore’s sister Kameron also alleges she was abused by Nassar; she was among the hundreds of female victims who provided testimony at his sentencing in January, and mentioned her brother. “Me and my sister shouldn’t be able to relate over the fact that we’ve both been abused,” Moore told NBC News.

Nassar, who was employed as a physician by both USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University was sentenced in January to a maximum of 175 years in prison. “I just signed your death warrant,” Michigan Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar after she announced his sentence.