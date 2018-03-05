This Costume Designer Won Jimmy Kimmel's Jet Ski at the Oscars

That free jet ski Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel promised for the winner with the shortest victory speech went to costume designer Mark Bridges.

Bridges, who won the Oscar for best costume design for his work on Phantom Thread, said his approximately 36 second-long speech was actually supposed to be longer.

“That was an accident!” Bridges told Entertainment Tonight. “I really had things to say … I forgot a sentence and now look — I got me and Helen Miren on a jet ski and now I have a jet ski.”

Kimmel had the jet ski brought out on stage early in the Oscars, explaining that it was an incentive for winners to keep their acceptance speeches short because “this is a really long show.”

“Why waste precious time thanking your mom when you could be taking her for the ride of her life on a brand new jet ski?” Kimmel joked.

The green 2018 Kawasaki Ultra 310LX, which costs almost $18,000, was accompanied by none other than Helen Mirren, who showed off the jet ski in the style of Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White. But Mirren was “not included” with the jet ski, Kimmel said.

Bridges did get to end the night with Mirren though — they rode the jet ski onto the stage together after the award for Best Picture was given to Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water.