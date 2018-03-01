Maybe Donald Glover calls his musical alter ego “Childish” Gambino for a reason: he certainly seems to connect with children. At least one child, anyway, Atlanta area Girl Scout Charity Joy Harrison. Harrison recently went viral for singing a cover of Glover’s Grammy-nominated hit song “Redbone” — but she switched up the lyrics to turn it into a sales pitch for those all-important cookies.

On an appearance with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, the Atlanta writer and actor addressed the phenomenon. “Childish Gambino’s for the children, man,” he explained. “It’s beautiful, but it’s also crazy to me. I never was like, I’ll make this and then one day a girl will sell Girl Scout cookies to it… It’s pretty great. I was touched.”

Even more touching? Colbert brought out the entrepreneurial young Harrison and her dad onto the show to meet Glover — and to give the actor a chance to satiate his cookie craving by ordering from her. But when he realized she still needed to sell 113 boxes to meet her order goals, he decided right then and there to complete the whole thing. “I’ll take ’em all,” he said. Colbert, Glover, and Harrison even all agreed on the correct flavor to order, too. Watch the heartwarming encounter above.