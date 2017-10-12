U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
FootballNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Wife Used a Secret Twitter Account to Defend Her Husband
NFL: APR 27 2017 NFL Draft
California'We Always Rise.' California Winemakers Are Determined to Rebuild After Fires
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CaliforniaCalifornia Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to 29
California wildfires
Scouts

Girl Scouts Executive Says They're Not Worried About Competition From Boy Scouts

Lisa Marie Segarra
6:12 PM ET

The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that girls would be able to join the organization starting with the 2018 program year — giving the Girl Scouts of the United States of America some competition.

But Girl Scouts Chief Customer Officer Lisa Margosian says the group is not worried about it, and is instead focusing on helping girls.

"Yesterday, a new competitor entered the market for us. We're still on point and focusing on delivering exceptional girls programming by reaching out and serving more girls that reflect the communities we exist in. We are the premiere leadership organization for girls, and we're working hard to keep relevant," Margosian said.

Margosian said that the Girls Scouts' strength lies within its ability to cater specifically to girls.

"We have a 105-year history in understanding what girls' individual needs are," Margosian said. She noted that Girls Scouts also conducts research to measure the program's impact.

Related

Mormon Church Considers Pulling Out Of Boy Scouts Over Their Decision To Allow Gay Leaders
ScoutsHow Different are Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts?
Scouts
How Different are Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts?

The Boy Scouts said the decision to allow girls to join the group came after research showed its programming would be compatible with girls and that the organization received requests from girls and parents to open up the admittance policy.

Margosian said the Girls Scouts' understanding is that the decision to allow girls to enroll in the Boy Scouts stems from financial hardships the Boy Scouts are facing. The organization made similar remarks to ABC.

"The Boy Scouts' house is on fire. Instead of addressing systemic issues of continuing sexual assault, financial mismanagement and deficient programming, BSA's senior management wants to add an accelerant to the house fire by recruiting girls," the Girl Scouts said in a statement to ABC.

TIME reached out to the Boy Scouts for a comment, but did not receive an immediate response. However, according to the organization's 2016 treasurer report, the Boy Scouts' total net assets decreased by about $34.5 million from the year before. In 2017, 17 former scouts also filed a lawsuit against the group, and Reuters previously reported that the organization's spending was outpacing its revenue growth amid falling membership and earlier lawsuits.

Margosian also said her organization had previously been told the Boy Scouts were not considering allowing girls to enter. However, she noted that it later became more apparent the change was a possibility. It was revealed earlier this year that President Kathy Hopinkah Hannan wrote a letter to Boy Scouts President Randall Stephenson asking him to end his consideration to admit girls and said the group was running "a covert campaign to recruit girls."

"I think that we knew, we had seen it was coming down the line," Margosian said. "We would have appreciated more of a heads up or for them to reach out."

Margosian added that the groups also have a history of working together, though the level of collaboration varies. While some local groups may not work together at all, there are others that share spaces and put programming together, according to Margosian.

"Let me just say," she said, "we were disappointed."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME