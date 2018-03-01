Kroger Will No Longer Sell Guns to People Under 21

Kroger will stop selling firearms to people under the age of 21 at its Fred Meyer locations, becoming the latest prominent retail chain to change its rules for gun purchases following the mass shooting last month that left 17 people dead at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Kroger said it would raise the minimum age to buy firearms and ammunition at its Fred Meyer locations that sell guns to 21 years old. Kroger acquired the Fred Meyer chain in 1999 and sells firearms at 43 of its locations in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska, the Wall Street Journal reports. Kroger stopped selling assault-style rifles at its Fred Meyer stores in Oregon, Washington and Idaho several years ago, and will stop accepting special orders of those kinds of weapons in Alaska, a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers,” Kroger said. “In response to the tragic events in Parkland and elsewhere, we’ve taken a hard look at our policies and procedures for firearm sales.”

With the announcement, Kroger joins Walmart, which said Wednesday that it will stop selling firearms and ammunition to people under the age of 21, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, which will stop selling assault-style rifles at all of its stores.