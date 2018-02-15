These Are the Victims of the Florida High School Shooting

Among those who were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a beloved football coach who shielded students from gunfire.

At least 17 people were killed in the shooting Wednesday, and other victims are still being treated at nearby hospitals. Suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at the school, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

These are the victims of the attack, which was the 18th school shooting this year. Authorities have not yet identified all those who were killed.

Aaron Feis

Feis, an assistant football coach and security guard at the school, died after shielding students from gunfire during the shooting on Wednesday. “He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories,” the school’s football program said in a tweet.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel — who coached with Feis and watched his sons play for him — described Feis as a “phenomenal” man who was “adored” by students.

“The kids in this community loved him. They adored him. He was one of the greatest people I knew. He was a phenomenal man,” Israel said at a press conference on Thursday. “When Aaron Feis died, when he was killed — tragically, inhumanely — he did it protecting others. You can guarantee that because that’s who Aaron Feis was.”

Jaime Guttenberg

The father of Jaime Guttenberg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, shared news of her death in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Thursday. “My heart is broken,” Fred Guttenberg wrote. “Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school.”

“I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get’s through this,” he said, thanking friends and family members for their support. “Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”