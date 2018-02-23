Team USA's Women Are Beating the Men in the Olympics Medals Count

American women have shined at the 2018 Winter Olympics, becoming the driving force behind the U.S. Olympic team’s wins in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Of the 21 medals Team USA has won thus far at the Winter Olympics, 12 of them belong to women — not including the two medals won by duos and teams of men and women. Women have won five of the eight gold medals won by the U.S., including a victory for the U.S. women’s hockey team on Thursday.

The last time U.S. women outperformed their male teammates was at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, where they won eight of 13 medals in total, including the first-ever gold medal for women’s hockey. In the 2018 Olympics, women have excelled at snowboarding, downhill and cross-country skiing, hockey and bobsleigh. Along with five gold medals, the women are taking home three of Team USA’s seven silver medals and four of its six bronze medals.

U.S. men have won nine medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in total, including three gold, four silver and two bronze.

Team USA has performed worse than expected overall at the Olympics, according to a leaked report cited by the Associated Press. The U.S. Olympic Committee had projected the team to win 37 medals at the Olympics. With 21 medals and only a few days to go before the Games end, Team USA has fallen a little short of that expectation.