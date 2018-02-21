The Most Exciting Events to Watch Before the 2018 Winter Olympics End

The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea will soon come to an end, but some of the Games’ biggest events are still to come.

The U.S. women’s ice hockey team will battle Canada once again for a gold medal — a prize Team USA has been fighting over with Canada for two decades at the Games. Also coming up, U.S. freestyle skiers have a chance to sweep the podium in the men’s halfpipe event, and decorated alpine skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn will return to the slopes in the combined event, where they both hope to medal.

Here are several big events to watch before the Closing Ceremony.

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Halfpipe Final

Aaron Blunck of the United States competes during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Ski Halfpipe Qualification on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 20, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Matthias Hangst—Getty Images

Americans are hoping to fill all three spots on the podium in the men’s Olympics freestyle skiing halfpipe event this year. U.S. skiers Aaron Blunk, Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater-Wallace placed first, second and third, respectively, in the qualifying rounds for the event in PyeongChang, with David Wise, the defending Olympic champion, placing eighth.

When to watch on TV: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Combined

USA's Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the 2nd training of the Alpine Skiing Women's Downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 19, 2018. JAVIER SORIANO—AFP/Getty Images

After a disappointing fourth-place finish in her signature slalom event, Mikaela Shiffrin is making another run for gold in the combined event. She will be joined by Lindsey Vonn, who may be competing in her final Olympics event of her decorated career. Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom earlier in the Games, and Vonn won bronze in the downhill event.

The combined event features both of the athletes’ strong suits: a downhill portion, and a slalom portion.

When to watch on TV: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Women’s Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada

Meghan Agosta #2 of Canada scores against the United States during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A game on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 15, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Pool—Getty Images

Arguably one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports, the women’s ice hockey teams from the U.S. and Canada will battle for gold once again at the Winter Olympics.

Team USA is looking for its first Olympic gold in women’s ice hockey since 1998, when the sport debuted at the Games. In every year since, the U.S. has taken silver or bronze behind Canada at the Games despite beating them in other international competitions.

In Sochi in 2014, Canada beat the U.S. in a thrilling 3-2 overtime. “It’s something that stings,” says U.S. forward Brianna Decker of the game, “and something you don’t forget.”

With a 2-1 loss in the preliminary round last week against Canada, the U.S. is seeking revenge.

When to watch on TV: Wednesday at 11:10 p.m. ET

Figure Skating: Women’s Medals

Mirai Nagasu of the United States falls while competing during the Ladies Single Skating Short Program on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 21, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. XIN LI—Getty Images

Competitors in the women’s single skating event will have their last chance to make it on the podium with the free skate. Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes from Russia came out on top during the women’s short program earlier this week, with the U.S.’s athletes far behind in 9th, 10th and 11th place.

The U.S.’s Mirai Nagasu attempted a triple axel during her short program but fell upon landing. Ranked 9th going into the free skate, Nagasu helped the U.S. win a bronze medal in the Team Event earlier in the Games thanks to her historic triple axel.

When to watch on TV: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Snowboarding: Big Air Final

Mark McMorris of Canada competes during the Men's Big Air Qualification Heat 2 on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Lars Baron—Getty Images

While Americans have dominated snowboarding events so far, the new snowboarding big air event will be a more difficult moment to capture gold.

Medal-favorite Mark McMorris of Canada is expected to come out on top. Three Americans have qualified for the men’s big air event, including Kyle Mack, Chris Corning and Red Gerard, who stunned viewers with his gold-medal win in the slopestyle event early on in the Games.

On the women’s side, Austria’s Anna Gasser leads a talented field, which also includes slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson of the U.S.

When to watch on TV: Women’s final: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Men’s final: Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Speed Skating: Men’s 1,000m

Shani Davis of the United States competes during the Men's 1500m Speed Skating on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Oval on February 13, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Maddie Meyer—Getty Images

Decorated speed skater Shani Davis will compete in what could be his last-ever Olympics event with the men’s 1,000 meter race. Davis, who was the first African American to ever qualify for the U.S. Olympic speed skating team, also is the first man to win back-to-back gold medals in the men’s 1,000, which came in 2006 and 2010.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics so far, Davis placed 19th in the men’s 1,500 meters — an event he had previously won silver in twice.

When to watch on TV: Friday at 5am ET

Speed Skating: Mass Start Final

Skaters compete during the men mass start final on Day Two during the ISU World Cup Speed Skating at the Thialf on November 11, 2017 in Heerenveen, Netherlands. Christof Koepsel - ISU—ISU via Getty Images

With 24 speed skaters taking the track in the first-ever Olympic mass start, this event is sure to be a chaotic one to watch. The new event brings an exciting element to the sport, with all competitors on the ice at once and medals for the top three to cross the finish line.

The U.S.’s Joey Mantia, who placed 8th in the men’s 1,500 meter earlier in the Olympic Games, is the reigning world champion in the men’s event. On the women’s side, the U.S.’s Heather Bergsma will compete following her 8th-place finish in the women’s 1,500 meter.

When to watch on TV: Friday at 7:30 am ET