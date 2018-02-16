Ninety-two countries sent athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. But only 23 nations have taken home an Olympic medal so far.

European countries have dominated the Winter Olympic games so far, with over 80 Olympic medals as of Friday afternoon. Norway, Germany and the Netherlands have the most medals, while Canada and the U.S. closely trail their European competitors.

Although more than 100 nations have competed in the Winter Olympics since the first games in 1924, just 44 countries have brought home Olympic medals, according to data from Sports Reference.

See how many Olympic medals each country has won in the table below.