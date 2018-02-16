Thousands of grieving students, family members and school staff joined a candlelight vigil Thursday night for the victims of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Seventeen people were killed and 16 injured Wednesday, when the suspected shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, opened fire with an AR-15 assault rifle, carrying “multiple magazines.” Cruz, a former student who was expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons, was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

At a vigil for the victims, who included Stoneman Douglas assistant football coach Aaron Feis, the crowd of mourners filled an outdoor auditorium and broke into chants of “no more guns,” according to media at the scene. Earlier in the day, 17 balloons were released at the Parkland Baptist Church, one for each of the deadly shooting’s victims.

Democratic Congressional representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents the neighboring 23rd district of Florida, spoke at the vigil, encouraging the grieving community to demand gun control reform from their elected representatives.

“We must hold other people’s elected officials accountable. We must make sure that they hear us,” Wasserman Schultz said, The Hill reports. “We will help lead you to help other communities elect people who will do the right thing, who will make sure no one’s families ever have to go through this again.”