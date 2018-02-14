Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the shooter was still on the loose, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that there are reports of victims and they are gathering details. Here’s what we know so far:

What happened?

There are reports that there is an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.

The school was on lockdown, but has started dismissing students, according to the Broward School District Twitter account. Students were seen on the news running from the school building with their hands up.

The FBI said it is responding to the scene and working with local law enforcement.

Who are the victims?

Police said there are reports of victims, but had no further information at the time. Local news station WSVN reported that Margate Fire Rescue called the situation a mass casualty incident, which could mean at least 20 were injured.

Who is the shooter?

The BSO said the shooter is still at large. However, no information has yet been given.

How are people responding?

President Donald Trump was made aware of the situation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Hight School, according to a statement from the White House. Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he spoke with Trump and will continue receiving updates from law enforcement.

Trump also tweeted noting that his prayers and condolences are with the families of the victims.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected,” the White House statement read.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio said on Twitter he is monitoring the situation.

How are students responding?

Students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas have shared information about their situation, many hiding within the school.