Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Was Targeted by a Shooter. What to Know About the School

Police are responding Wednesday to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where officials say at least 14 people have been injured.

“Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire,” the Broward County Public School District said in a tweet shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. “The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site.”

The school serves more than 3,200 students in ninth through 12th grade and employs about 130 teachers. It is one of 33 high schools in Broward County Public Schools, which is the sixth largest school district in the U.S. and the second largest district in Florida.

Law enforcement officers evacuated students from the high school’s buildings Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., the Broward County sheriff’s office confirmed that a shooting suspect had been taken into custody.

“We are receiving word of multiple injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, as well as the entire Marjory Stoneman Douglas community,” the school district said in a tweet.