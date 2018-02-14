Just two days after serving all the couple goals at the unveiling of their new portraits at the National Portrait Gallery, Barack and Michelle Obama are making supporters swoon over their relationship even more.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Michelle took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a romantic Spotify playlist she curated to celebrate her 25-year marriage with the former president of the United States. “Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama,” she wrote. “To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!”

Dubbed “Forever Mine,” the 44-song playlist is jam-packed with romantic ballads such as “All of Me” by John Legend, “At Last” by Etta James and “Something In The Way She Moves” by James Taylor, as well as some more upbeat tracks like Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s “We Found Love” and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Not to be outdone, Barack paid tribute to their love with an adorable—and picturesque—photo of the pair posing in the countryside with their arms around each other. “Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama,” he tweeted. “You make every day and every place better.”

Listen to the playlist below.