Barack Obama may have been the leader of the free world for eight years, but it seems that acquiring enough closet space in his own home is proving to be a challenge.

In her first interview since leaving the White House while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Michelle Obama shared that the former president somehow ended up with the worst room in their new D.C. house.

“He still talks about this,” she said. “He got so shortchanged on this whole deal. He doesn’t have enough closet space…sorry! He’s got the smallest room for his office.”

Michelle also shared that the pair’s youngest daughter, Sasha, got a two-room suite that has both a living room and a bedroom, so Barack is “really hating on her.”

Barack’s not the only one who might not have gotten what they wanted from the move either; apparently, daughter Malia, a freshman at Harvard University, has “got a room up in the attic somewhere.”

Watch the full interview below.