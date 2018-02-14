Here's Who Has Won the Most Oscars Ever

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on March 4, with a number of fresh faces nominated to receive the most coveted prize in the movie business. This year, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences — which has historically honored mostly male-dominated films made by mostly white filmmakers — showed some signs of progress in its path toward greater inclusion. Among the honored films are Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird, Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Dee Rees’ Mudbound.

Along with the new faces, the Oscars continue to honor many familiar staples of Hollywood. Meryl Streep is up again for an Oscar for her performance in The Post, setting a record for the greatest number of nominations received by an actor. Streep is one of several stars who have earned so many Oscar nominations throughout the years that many people assume they hold all the Academy Award records. But this isn’t quite true — although people like Streep, Steven Spielberg and Cate Blanchett have received many nominations, the number of people who have actually taken home the gold statue multiple times is surprisingly small.

Below, see which actors, directors, movies and filmmakers have won the most Oscars in the history of the Academy Awards.

Who has the most Oscars overall?

Out of all nominees in Academy Awards history, Walt Disney holds the most Oscars. Disney won 26 Oscars over the course of his career and was nominated a grand total of 59 times. Most of his Oscars, won between 1932 and 1969, came int he category of Best Animated Short, including The Three Little Pigs, The Ugly Duckling and a posthumous win for Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day.

Who has the most Oscars for acting?

Katharine Hepburn holds the distinction of winning the most Oscars for acting, with four Academy Awards and a total of 12 nominations. Hepburn won for her roles in the films Morning Glory (1933), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968) and On Golden Pond (1981).

Who has the most Oscars for directing?

The director John Ford, best known for his Westerns, holds the record of the most Oscars for directing. Nominated a total of five times, Ford holds four Oscars, for the films The Informer (1935), The Grapes of Wrath (1940), How Green Was My Valley (1941) and The Quiet Man (1952).

Which movie has the most Oscars?

Three movies share the record for the most Oscars. Titanic (1997), Ben-Hur (1959) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) each nabbed 11 Academy Awards in the years in which they were nominated, the highest number of Oscars for one movie. The films All About Eve (1950) and La La Land (2016), with 14 Oscar nominations each, join Titanic as the most Oscar-nominated movies in the Academy’s history.

Who has the most Oscar nominations ever?

Meryl Streep has the most Oscar nominations ever, a record she set and then broke this year when she scooped her 21st nod for her role as Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg’s The Post. She previously set the record in 2017, with her 20th Oscar nomination, for Florence Foster Jenkins. By now a fixture of the Academy Awards, Streep has won the Oscar three times, for her roles in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982) and The Iron Lady (2011). The male actor with the most nominations is Jack Nicholson, who has been nominated 12 times.