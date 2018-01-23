Meryl Streep Just Broke Her Own Oscar Nominations Record Because She’s Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep has broken her own record to become the most nominated actor in the history of the Academy Awards for the second year in a row.

Streep received her 21st Oscar nomination on Tuesday for her role as Katharine Graham in The Post. The actor became the most nominated performer in 2017, when she got her 20th nomination for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Streep has been a consistent Oscars contender since 1979, when she gained her first nod for her performance in The Deer Hunter. While she lost that year, Streep returned the next year to scoop up the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Kramer vs. Kramer. Streep, who has won the Oscar three times over her career, last won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2012 for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

If Streep wins for The Post, she will tie Katharine Hepburn’s record for the most acting awards ever, with a total of four.