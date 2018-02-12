Although watching Mirai Nagasu become the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics was exhilarating and witnessing Adam Rippon make his Winter Games debut was enchanting, the most heartwarming moment of Sunday’s team figure skating event may have been seeing two young sweepers bond.

While waiting to clean up the gifts that fans throw onto the ice following their favorite skaters’ performances, these two little girls were spotted goofing around with each other rinkside. In a video shared by NBC, the pair can be seen adorably mimicking each others’ facial expressions and giggling at the results.

The sweepers are typically boys and girls from local skating clubs and are beloved by fans and Olympians alike.

“We enjoy seeing them,” Alex Shibutani—one half of the famed Shibutani sibling ice dancing duo—told NBCOlympics.com. “It must be such a cool experience to be a young skater and be able to be in that competitive environment, especially after a great performance because you’re on the ice experiencing that. We’ve definitely seen some sweepers bite it a little bit. It’s always really cute, because they’re trying their best. It’s fun.”

Watch the full clip below.