As the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games get into full swing, all eyes are on the Olympics medal count. Germany currently sits atop the leader board with three golds, while Norway leads the total medal tally with eight, buoyed by the Men’s Cross-Country Skiing events on Sunday. The Netherlands climbed into contention with five medals in speed skating, and Lim Hyojun brought home the first medal, a gold, for hosts South Korea in the Short Track Speed Skating on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Team USA places fifth with three medals, including Redmond Gerard’s snowboarding Slopestyle gold and Chris Mazdzer’s Men’s Olympic Luge medal — a first in U.S. history.

Here’s how many medals each country has won so far:

Germany, 4 medals

Gold: 3 medals

Arnd Peiffe, Biathalon, Men’s 10km Sprint

Laura Dahlmeier, Biathalon, Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Andreas Wellinger, Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Individual

Bronze: 1 medal

Johannes Ludwig in Men’s Singles Luge

Netherlands, 5 medals

Gold: 2 medals

Sven Kramer, Speed Skating, Men’s 5,000m

Carlijn Achtereekte, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 3,000m

Silver: 2 medals

Sjinkie Knegt, Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 1,500m

Ireen Wurst, Speed Skating, Ladies’ 3,000m

Bronze: 1 medal

Antoinette De Jong,Speed Skating, Ladies’ 3,000m

Norway, 8 medals

Gold: 1 medal

Simen Hegstad Krueger, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon

Silver: 4 medals

Marte Olsbu, Biathalon, Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon

Martit Bjoergen, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

Johann Andre Forfang, Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Individual

Bronze: 4 medals

Hans Christer Holund, Cross-country Skiing, Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon

Robert Johansson, Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Individual

Sverre Lunde Pedersen, Speed Skating, Men’s 5,000m

Canada, 5 medals

Gold: 1 medal

Figure Skating, Team Event

Silver: 3 medals

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Moguls

Max Parrot, Snowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle

Ted-Jan Bloemen, Speed Skating, Men’s 5,000m

Bronze: 1 medal

Mark McMorris, Snowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle

United States, 3 medals

Gold: 1 medal

Redmond Gerard, Snowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle

Silver: 1 medal

Chris Mazdzer, Luge, Men’s Singles

Bronze: 1 medal

Austria, 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

David Gleirscher, Luge, Men’s Singles

France, 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Perrine Laffont, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Moguls

South Korea, 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Lim Hyojun, Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 1,500m

Sweden, 1 medal

Gold: 1 medal

Charlotte Kalla, Cross-Country Skiing, Ladies’ 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

Czech Republic, 2 medals

Silver: 1 medal

Michal Krcmar, Biathalon, Men’s 10km Sprint

Bronze: 1 medal

Veronika Vitkova, Biathalon, Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Olympic Athletes from Russia, 2 medals

Silver: 1 medal

Figure Skating, Team Event

Bronze: 1 medal

Semen Elistratov, Short Track Speed Skating, Men’s 1,500m

Finland, 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Krista Parmakoski, Cross-country Skiing, Ladies’ 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

Italy, 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Dominik Windisch, Biathalon, Men’s 10km Sprint

Kazakhstan, 1 medal

Bronze: 1 medal

Yulia Galysheva, Freestyle Skiing, Ladies’ Moguls

See the full leaderboard at the official PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics website here.