olympics 2018

The American Flag Will Literally Keep U.S. Athletes Warm During the Olympics Opening Ceremony

Cady Lang
Jan 22, 2018

Although the temperatures may be well-below freezing when athletes head to Pyeongchang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony this February, Team USA will be beating the elements with uniforms that will literally bring the heat.

Polo Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter for the 2018 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams, debuted Team USA's opening ceremony looks today, ensembles that lean heavily on Americana style while utilizing a unique wearable and immediate heat concept that will keep athletes warm for up to 11 hours.

In a statement to TIME from Polo Ralph Lauren, the brand was excited to bring both "fashion and function." The exclusive heating concept consists of electronic printed conducive inks that make up an American flag in carbon and silver ink on the backs of all the teams' red, white, and blue parka jackets that are then heated by a separate battery pack, which makes the jacket not only flexible but water-repellant than if the heating system was made of wires — something that's typically been used in things like heated blankets.

Besides the heated parkas, Team USA will also be wearing red, white, and blue knit sweaters, all-American blue jeans, brown mountain boots with red laces, navy bandanas and beanie caps, and topped off with a pair of fringed suede gloves to really tie in the Americana theme.

David Lauren, chief innovation officer at Polo Ralph Lauren, said that the look "celebrates the American spirit, with iconic pieces updated with modern details and technical fabrications."

See Team USA athletes Jamie Anderson and Gus Kenworthy in the Opening Ceremony looks and the original sketches of the designs, above.

