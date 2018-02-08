One thing the Norwegian Olympic team will not be running short on in PyeongChang: a supply of protein.

Chefs for the athletic delegation from the Arctic Circle nation had a mathematical snafu when placing an order for the next few weeks while in South Korea for the Winter Games. The result: instead of getting 1,500 eggs delivered for their team of athletes, they got a shipment of 15,000, as they reported ruefully to news agencies.

“We received half a truckload of eggs,” Olympic chef Ståle Johansen told Norwegian press. The chef who is cooking for the Norwegian team for the eight time said noted that they were “quite surprised when they came carrying the eggs. There was just no end to it. Incredible!” Incredible indeed.

In the end, however, the chefs were luckily able to return the excess supply to the grocer, leaving them with their desired amount after all. (Still, plenty of eggs for hungry athletes. Omelettes for days!) While the exact cause of the mixup remains unclear, some reports note that in South Korea eggs can by bought by multiples of 30 in crates — and misidentifying just one syllable in an order in Korean could have resulted in the exponential error.

The 2018 Winter Olympics officially start with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9 at 6:00 a.m. EST — and if this snafu is any indication, we’re sure to see many more comical lost-in-translation moments in the weeks to come as the Games get underway.