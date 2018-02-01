The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea will officially kick off on Feb. 9 with its highly-anticipated opening ceremony.

The Olympics opening ceremony, which will have a peace theme, is expected to feature K-pop performances (fans may be hoping for BTS), heated patriotic uniforms and some very cold temperatures.

Here’s what we know about the Olympics opening ceremony festivities so far, including when and where it will take place:

What time does the 2018 Olympics opening ceremony start?

The Olympics opening ceremony will take place in PyeongChang on Friday, Feb. 9, beginning at 8 p.m. local time (6 a.m. EST). The opening ceremony is expected to last about two hours.

The official Winter Olympic Games schedule begins the day before the opening ceremony, with curling and ski jumping events starting on Feb. 8.

How can I watch the Olympics opening ceremony?

Early-bird Olympic enthusiasts in the United States will be able to watch the opening ceremony live beginning at 6 a.m. EST on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, which is available on streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. Later that day at 8 p.m. EST, NBC will air a “fully-produced” television broadcast of the opening ceremony, featuring interviews and commentary by hosts Katie Couric and Mike Tirico.

Where will the opening ceremony be held?

The Olympics opening ceremony will take place in the new PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, which seats 35,000 people. The venue will be used just four times — for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Olympics and Paralympics — before being torn down. Construction of the stadium was part of the roughly $13 billion that South Korea is spending on the Olympics, the Associated Press reported.

But amid severe winter weather warnings, organizers fear that the Olympic stadium, which has no roof, might make the opening ceremony too cold for spectators to endure. Conditions inside the venue at the start of the Olympics are expected to feel like 7 degrees Fahrenheit due to wind chill, Reuters reported, citing an Olympic organizing committee internal document. The forecast has prompted organizers to work on measures to prevent cases of hypothermia.

“This is a very serious issue,” South Korean lawmaker Shim Ki-joon told Reuters in December. “This is creating a headache to not only the organizers but the presidential office, which sent officials to the venue to figure out ways to fight the cold.”

What will happen at the Olympics opening ceremony?

As in every Olympics opening ceremony since 1908, athletes will march into the stadium under their country’s flag during the Parade of Nations. Olympic athletes from North and South Korea will march together under a single flag — a historic diplomatic decision that has caused some controversy.

Even before North and South Korea agreed to unite, organizers had planned for the Olympics opening ceremony to have a theme of peace. “We have worked on all of our scenarios under the theme of peace,” Song Seung-whan, the executive creative director for the opening ceremony, said at a press conference in January, according to Reuters. “Although North Korea’s participation was decided belatedly, we think this will serve as a good opportunity for us to convey our message more clearly.”

The Olympics opening ceremony is expected to connect aspects of Korean history with current Korean culture, likely featuring K-pop performances, Reuters reported.

Pita Taufatofua — the oiled-up Tongan flag-bearer who became a social media sensation during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics — is set to compete in PyeongChang as a cross-country skier. It’s likely he will carry his country’s flag once again because he is the only athlete from Tonga who qualified for the Winter Olympics this year. But he will presumably be more fully clothed, as freezing temperatures in PyeongChang are expected to cause the coldest Olympic games in decades.

Team USA is preparing to weather those bitter temperatures by wearing heated parkas as the athletes parade into the Olympic stadium. The uniforms, which feature American flags made of heat-conductive ink, were designed by Polo Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter for the 2018 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams.