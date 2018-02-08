After raucous victory celebrations, Philadelphia Eagles fans will again take to the streets — and live streams — Thursday to watch a Super Bowl parade celebrating the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl championship.

The Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win on Sunday with a nail-biting 41-33 win over the New England Patriots. Backup Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who had almost retired from football, was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Turnout for the Eagles Super Bowl parade is expected to be massive, with organizers reportedly preparing for as many as 2 million elated revelers.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the Eagles parade in person or via live stream:

Eagles Parade Live Stream

The Super Bowl parade’s scheduled start time is at 11 a.m. E.T. You can watch a live stream of the Eagles parade above.

Eagles Parade Route

The Philadelphia parade route starts at the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia that is home to the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field and other sports arenas, heads north toward City Hall via Broad Street, then turns west to travel up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the iconic Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Fans turned up early to stake out spots along the Eagles Super Bowl parade’s route, according to ESPN, with some even camping overnight in tents along Broad Street.