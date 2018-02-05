Here's What Philadelphia Looks Like After the Eagles' Super Bowl Victory

By Mahita Gajanan
11:12 AM EST

Philadelphia Eagles fans went wild after their team made history Sunday night with its first-ever Super Bowl victory.

Eagles fans celebrated the historic win by pouring into the streets to cheer, cry, set off fireworks, scale street poles and break hotel awnings. By Monday morning, plants and street signs were uprooted and cars were flipped over as fans celebrated a win they had waited decades for.

Some observers criticized the fans’ reactions as needlessly destructive. Despite the property damage, though, Philadelphia is still standing.

See the aftermath of the Super Bowl victory below.

 

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE