Here's What Philadelphia Looks Like After the Eagles' Super Bowl Victory

Philadelphia Eagles fans went wild after their team made history Sunday night with its first-ever Super Bowl victory.

Eagles fans celebrated the historic win by pouring into the streets to cheer, cry, set off fireworks, scale street poles and break hotel awnings. By Monday morning, plants and street signs were uprooted and cars were flipped over as fans celebrated a win they had waited decades for.

Some observers criticized the fans’ reactions as needlessly destructive. Despite the property damage, though, Philadelphia is still standing.

See the aftermath of the Super Bowl victory below.