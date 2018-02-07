While a Big Mac may only put you out $4—or $6 if you make it a combo—the reportedly $12,500 Bling Mac ring is an entirely different story. But luckily, McDonald’s is giving this 18K gold burger bauble away for free.

The fast food giant announced Wednesday that it’s holding a contest to decide which Mickey D’s enthusiast is the most deserving of the Bling Mac in honor of the launch of its three different Big Mac sizes—Grand Big Mac, Big Mac and Mac Jr.

Designed by jeweler Nadine Ghosn, the seven-layer stackable ring uses a variety of gems to recreate a mini-version of the iconic burger, with champagne diamonds as the beef patties, tsavorites as the lettuce and pickles, and orange sapphires as the Special Sauce.

So how do you go about getting your hands on this timeless piece? To enter the contest, all you have to do is tweet out a vow of love for the Big Mac along with the hashtag #BlingMacContest. McDonald’s will then select the most creative response as the winner.

The competition runs through Feb. 14.