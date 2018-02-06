Sterling K. Brown has won two Emmy awards and a Golden Globe award for his portrayal of Randall Pearson on the hit tearjerking, Crockpot-featuring drama series, This Is Us. On Tuesday, however, Brown showed that he’s got skills off-camera as well, when he hosted a Twitter chat with fans of the show and dexterously responded to each tweet with only GIFs of himself.

Viewers took to their Twitter accounts to ask Brown questions like if he was anything like his on-screen character and how he felt reading the script about Jack Pearson’s tragic death; miraculously, there was an appropriate and fitting GIF for Brown to tweet his response every time.

All in all, Brown answered 17 questions — see his plethora of GIF responses below.