It’s already been a busy winter of travel for Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle, who have been attending a slew of official events — many of them of the charitable variety — in advance of their impending spring nuptials.

But for Valentine’s Day, perhaps the pair will be able to take a break. They won’t be at their home of Nottingham Cottage in London, however; the official royal Twitter account shared that the former Suits actor and her betrothed are scheduled for a stop in Edinburgh, Scotland on Tuesday, Feb. 13, just one day before the holiday of Hallmark romance. In picturesque Edinburgh, they’ll be enjoying some time at the historic castle and at Social Bite, a restaurant known for providing employment training and free meals to the homeless. (It’s a favorite of celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, who raffled off a lunch with him at the establishment back in 2016, too.) Then they’ll hit up a youth achievement reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Not bad!

Getty Images

While it’s unclear where Markle and the Prince will make off to for Valentine’s Day proper, they may just choose to stick around: Edinburgh is 400 miles from London. In any case, Markle has left plenty of clues for her royal beau about what she’d like from the holiday, sharing her ideal day on her old blog The Tig.

“Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day,” she wrote previously, according to PEOPLE. “Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way.” (Side note to Harry: maybe book a quick flight across the Channel?) “But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself. And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts,” she concluded. So looks like he won’t have to do too much advance planning after all.

In another post, she had reflected on the “divisive” nature of the holiday, where “couples are cuddled up and singletons see their requisite froyo as a cup of lonely.” She had a kicker then: “I think you need to be your own Valentine.”

It’s good advice, although this year it’s doubtful she’ll be needing it.